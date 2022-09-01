RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A musical that “defies gravity” is now playing at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

The Broadway sensation ‘Wicked’ runs through Sunday, Sept. 11. The return marks the fourth time the dazzling show has come to the Altria Theater.

The musical tells the story of what happened in the land of Oz before Dorothy and Toto show up.

Cast member John Bolton, who plays the wizard, explained to 8News what audiences can expect.

“Glinda, the good witch, and Elphaba, who will become the Wicked Witch of the West,” he explained. “[They] start [out] not liking each other too much, then become best friends and you start to wonder who’s the good one and who’s the truly wicked one.”

Bolton said Richmond audiences are already loving the production.

“We love these Richmond audiences,” he said. “Let me tell you — they are going berserk for the show. A few of them are even arriving in costume — adults. We’re talking adults in witch hats or wearing all green.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Altria Theater’s website. Check out stills from the show below.

