CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Animal League (RAL) has given their available pets a Barbie-themed makeover in honor of the shelter’s latest contest.

Anyone that donates to the shelter for the remainder of this week and the weekend can enter to win a pair of movie tickets from CinBistro Stony Point. The tickets can be used to see “Barbie” or any other movie.

To enter the contest, make a donation to RAL and click “yes” on the donation form where it asks if you want to enter to win. The donation can be any amount.

The raffle will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. Five winners will be randomly drawn and contacted on Monday, July 31.

Want to take home the perfect pet of your own? Visit the RAL’s Barbie-themed adoption page and see the Barbies and Kens available for you to take home!