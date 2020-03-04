Wine tasting and silent auction fundraiser to benefit SOAR365

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — SOAR365 is holding a fundraising event that will help fund the great work and services they provide to families who are caring for loved ones with disabilities.

SOAR365 was founded in 1954 by area families that were determined to find a better way of caring for their loved ones with disabilities. One of the largest services that they provide is a year-round camp for school aged kids with special needs that can’t be left unsupervised. This is a great service to the community, but they need your help to make it and the other services that they provide happen! That’s where the 20th Annual Ladybug Fund Winetasting and Silent Auction comes in.

On Friday, April 24th at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia, you can experience fine imported European and West Coast wines paired with a variety of culinary delights by Mosaic Catering. The night will also feature craft beer from Midnight Brewery and live jazz from John Conley. The event is from 6-10pm, and you can buy tickets here.

Money from the 20th Annual Ladybug Fund Winetasting and Silent Auction will directly benefit children and youth in SOAR365 programs.

To learn more about what services SOAR365 provides, or how you can benefit from these services, visit their Facebook page here.