Wine & Whiskers event benefiting ‘FETCH a Cure’

The Wine & Whiskers event for FETCH a Cure is happening Friday, June 14th at Willow Lawn.

Bring out your four-legged friends for an evening of wine, music, food, and pet-friendly fun. There’s even a doggie bikini contest! Tickets are available for $15 ahead of time, and $20 at the door–money goes to FETCH a Cure, a local organization specializing in dealing with all that comes with a pet cancer diagnosis. Learn more about what FETCH a Cure does here: https://fetchacure.org/.

Wine & Whiskers is at The Square at Willow Lawn on Friday, June 14th from 6-9pm.

For more information and tickets, visit https://willowlawn.com/.

