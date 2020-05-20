Winners announced in Better Future Fund essay contest

The winners of the 2019-2020 Better Future Fund essay contest, a project set up through a partnership between WRIC, Papa John’s Pizza, Richmond Raceway and Virginia 529, have been selected.

The five students who won include Khiarae Fuller from John B. Cary Elementary School, Tanner Atkins from Salem Church Elementary School, Clara Smith from Kaechele Elementary School, Joshua Fleming from Jackson Davis Elementary School and Hanmi Akinbobola from J. G. Hening Elementary School.

Each grand prize winner receives a $2000 Virginia529 account, a family pack of tickets to a NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway, Papa John’s Pizza for themselves & their class and a $1000 award for their school towards 5th grade graduation ceremonies.

One elementary school teacher, Sandra Lee from Elizabeth Redd Elementary School, won a prize for having the highest participation rate among her classroom. Lee was awarded a $500 gift card.

LATEST HEADLINES: