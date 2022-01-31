‘Wrapped in Love’ winter blanket drive to help Virginia foster children in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia is feeling the bitter chill of winter. With that in mind, Braley & Thompson of Virginia announces its ‘Wrapped in Love’ winter blanket drive benefitting foster youth in need.

New and gently used blankets are currently being accepted through Feb. 14 at the following locations throughout Virginia, including several local locations, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Braley & Thompson – Charlottesville, 183 Spotnap Rd., Suite D, Charlottesville, VA

183 Spotnap Rd., Suite D, Charlottesville, VA Braley & Thompson – Christiansburg, 207 West Main St., Suite 6B, Christiansburg, VA

207 West Main St., Suite 6B, Christiansburg, VA Braley & Thompson – Forest, 2201 Graves Mill Rd., Suite D, Forest, VA

2201 Graves Mill Rd., Suite D, Forest, VA Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA

2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA Braley & Thompson – Norfolk, 6330 N Center Dr., Building 13, Suite 100, Norfolk, VA

6330 N Center Dr., Building 13, Suite 100, Norfolk, VA Braley & Thompson – Richmond, 2701 Emerywood Pkwy. Suite 102, Richmond, VA

2701 Emerywood Pkwy. Suite 102, Richmond, VA Braley & Thompson – Roanoke, 2965 Colonnade Dr., Suite 130, Roanoke, VA

2965 Colonnade Dr., Suite 130, Roanoke, VA Braley & Thompson – Woodbridge, 4300 Ridgewood Center Dr., Woodbridge, VA

4300 Ridgewood Center Dr., Woodbridge, VA Braley & Thompson – Harrisonburg, 491-A Vine St., Harrisonburg, VA

“At Braley & Thompson, we have the opportunity to spread warmth and love to the children and teens throughout the state of Virginia as they navigate the foster care system. We are thankful for our surrounding communities and the outpouring of support provided around the work we do for children and families,” said Sandra Bermudez with Braley & Thompson. “We invite them all to join us in donating blankets this winter season to help the youth we serve feel comfortable and at home, wherever that may be.”

Braley & Thompson is part of the StepStone Family and Youth Services network, an organization providing support to children in need of alternative, safer, and more positive living environments with residential and family services. In addition to connecting children and youth who need homes with foster families, StepStone also assists young adults transitioning from foster care to independent living.