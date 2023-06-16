RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News team members will show out in force, volunteering across Central Virginia Friday as a part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

The annual event is held nationwide as a day of service to give back to the community and make an impact in the lives of the people we share our news with every day.

This year, WRIC ABC 8News team members are volunteering in the community on Friday, June 16, at the Chesterfield Food Bank and doing a riverfront cleanup with Friends of the James River Park. Some of our team members will also work at our offices, assembling donations for CARITAS.

Check back in throughout the day as we add photos from today’s volunteer events – and if you see us out there, stop by and say hello!

Founder’s Day of Caring 2023

Mission: The nonprofit organization helped to create the 10-year Master Plan for the James River Park System and advocates for protecting the land and environment of the 600-acre urban park.

Mission: Fighting food insecurity for children, families, individuals and seniors from their headquarters in Chesterfield County since 2010.

Mission: CARITAS helps people transition from homelessness and/or addiction into housing and needed support services.