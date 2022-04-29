RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The YMCA of Greater Richmond is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day event on Saturday, April 30.

The free community event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at City Stadium, and features sports and wellness demonstrations including ballet, cheerleading, golf, soccer, volleyball, yoga and Zumba.

The event also includes community resources and activity booths, food trucks, a kids’ zone with at rock wall and inflatable obstacle courses. There will also be a one-mile family color fun run and the first 300 kids through the gate will receive a YMCA ‘swag bag.’

Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

“At the Y, we believe in the potential of all children,” said Abigail Farris Rogers, President and

CEO, YMCA of Greater Richmond. “Healthy Kids Day is a free community-wide event to remind

us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically, mentally and spiritually throughout

the summer months, and the Y is here to support families and help kids develop healthy habits

that can have a lifetime effect.”