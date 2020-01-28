Skip to content
8News
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News Digital Exclusives
Send a news tip to iReport8
Top Stories
Health chief halts Ohio primary; 3 other states forge ahead
Top Stories
Former priest in northern Virginia charged with sexual abuse
Working from home? Here’s how to look better on FaceTime, Skype
Video
Dollar General announces first hour of operations dedicated to senior customers
List of fast-food restaurants with closed seating due to coronavirus
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Digital Desk
8News Digital Exclusives
8News En Español
Great 8 Weekend Events
Border Report Tour
Lottery
Horoscopes
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Community
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
Jobs
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Big Race Daytona
Chase for the Championship
Washington Redskins
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
8Sports Blitz
Experts
Cancer Treatment Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Real Estate Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Meet and Greet with Maks Sweepstakes
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Rescan your TV
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
30
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools
1
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond
2
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Buckingham County Public Schools
3
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Chesterfield County Courts
4
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Chesterfield County Public Schools
5
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Children's Museum of Richmond
6
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Colonial Heights City Government
7
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Colonial Heights Courts
8
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Dinwiddie County Circuit Court
9
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices
10
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Essex County Public Schools
11
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Faison Center
12
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Gill Grove Baptist School
13
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Gill Grove Day Care
14
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Goochland County Gov't Offices
15
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Goochland County Public Schools
16
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Hanover County Gov't and Courts
17
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Henrico Government Offices
18
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Hopewell City Government
19
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Huguenot Road Baptist Church
20
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Lunenburg County Public Schools
21
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
New Kent County Gov't Offices
22
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Prince George County Gov't Offices
23
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Red Lane Baptist
24
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Richmond Behavioral Health Authority
25
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Science Museum of Virginia
26
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
St. Luke Lutheran Church
27
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Sussex County Public Schools
28
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
The Metropolitan Baptist Church
29
of
/
30
Closings & Delays
Union Hope Baptist Church
30
of
/
30
corona
Dollar General announces first hour of operations dedicated to senior customers
Richmond Public Schools to remain closed through April 13
VCU Health suspends all visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Woman in her 20s is 1st confirmed coronavirus case in Henrico
Video
“This is serious”: Gov. Northam gives update on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia
Video
List of local restaurants closed due to coronavirus fears
Video
Virginia Dental Association recommends dental offices postpone non-emergency care
THE LATEST: How coronavirus outbreak is impacting schools, events and businesses in Central Virginia
Video
Don't Miss
WRIC.com Digital Exclusives
Heads up! Some viewers may temporarily lose our broadcast over an antenna
Video
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes
Basketball Madness Canceled
More Don't Miss
Local Events