Coronavirus update: Cases increase by 1,063; Over 24% of Virginians vaccinated with at least first dose

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, March 21:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 605,967.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,127. The state’s positivity rate increased slightly and is currently at 5.6%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,647 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 994 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 209 are in the ICU and 127 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 3,123,190 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 22.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 24.2%.

A total of 1,133.834 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 49,912 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND

Thursday, March 25: Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia