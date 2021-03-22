Coronavirus update: Cases increase by 1,063; Over 24% of Virginians vaccinated with at least first dose

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, March 21:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 605,967.
The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,127. The state’s positivity rate increased slightly and is currently at 5.6%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,647 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 994 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 209 are in the ICU and 127 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 3,123,190 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 22.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 24.2%.
A total of 1,133.834 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 49,912 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Thursday, March 25: Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 435 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,892 cases, 386 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,481 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,275 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,427 cases, 74 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,405 cases, 236 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,935 cases, 41 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,284 cases, 20 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,091 cases, 146 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,547 cases, 565 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,340 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,735 cases, 10 deaths
