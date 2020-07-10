Coronavirus update: Data shows COVID-19 affecting Virginia men, women in about equal numbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 10, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 68,931 cases of COVID-19 — 66,095 confirmed and 2,836 probable — Friday. The death toll is at 1,958.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 9,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Data shows COVID-19 affecting Virginia men, women in about equal numbers

Data shows Virginia women are more likely to contract COVID-19 than men. Across all health districts, women make up 50.7 percent of the cases. In comparison, men make up 49.3% of the cases.

In Richmond, men are more likely to suffer from COVID-19, as the data shows men make up 1,178 of the city’s 2,361 reported cases.

Data from Chesterfield shows that the cases between men and women differ by only 13 with men more likely to contract the virus.

In Henrico, data shows the biggest gap between men and women in our area. Women make up 1, 510 cases in the county, 54.5 percent. While men represent 45.5% of the cases.

COVID-19 in Virginia

