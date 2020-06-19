Coronavirus update: No ‘Phase 3’ today; cases increase by 555

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 19, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 56, 793 cases of COVID-19 — 54,312 confirmed and 2,481 probable — Friday. The death toll is now at 1,602, an increase of 16 since yesterday.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 7,500 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Northam releases Phase 3 details, Virginia could start next Friday

The governor said the earliest Virginia will start ‘Phase Three’ is next Friday, June 26th. He said that will only happen if the data continues to support that decision.

“I want to be clear, we are not entering ‘Phase Three’ this week,” Northam said “But people need and they deserve to be able to plan.”

‘Phase Three’ allows retailers, restaurants, bars and breweries to lift capacity limits entirely, though these places still have to practice social distancing. The phase also raises occupancy caps in entertainment venues and gyms.

“It still means you’re safer at home, especially if you’re vulnerable. It means we still strongly encourage teleworking and people still need to focus on physical distancing in all situations outside of the home” Northam said.

Source: Governor Ralph Northam’s Office



COVID-19 in Virginia

