Coronavirus outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

A cluster of COVID-19 deaths and infections have been reported at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, Virginia. At least 40 residents of the long-term care facility have died from the coronavirus and more than 100 residents and staff members have tested positive, making this Canterbury one of the worst clusters of cases in the United States. The 8News team is following the story as it unfolds and impacts families and healthcare workers in the community.

This Friday, March 27, 2020, photo shows the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Richmond, Va. The Center is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LATEST UPDATES