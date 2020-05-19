COVID-19 and Health Equity in Virginia: You Ask, We Answer

As Virginia starts to reopen business and public spaces, we know that you have questions about what’s next. 8News and the Virginia Department of Health want to help.

An expert panel from Virginia’s Health Equity Task Force will answer your questions live on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. in our statewide online special.

To send in questions for the special, record a video of your question about employment, health or factors that affect your business and send it to us through Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #VAHEWG on your post. You can also email us the video.

Watch “You Ask, We Answer” online at 7 p.m. The show will be broadcast live on our website and Facebook page.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our expert panel is prepared to answer your important questions such as:

I filed for unemployment, but still haven’t heard back. What steps do I need to take?

I’ve lost my job and I’m having difficulty feeding my family. What resources are available?

Now that the state is reopening, do I still need to wear a mask? Does it mean that things are safe now?

I’ve heard talk about different kinds of COVID-19 testing. Which one is be the best for me to take?

I keep hearing talk about the importance of wearing masks, but rarely see them in child size. Do kids need to wear masks? Where can you get masks for kids?

What should I do if I’m feeling symptoms that are associated with COVID-19? Should I be self-quarantining? Should I go try to get tested?

YOU’LL HEAR FROM THESE EXPERTS

Dr. Janice Underwood , Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Officer of Governor Ralph S. Northam

, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Officer of Governor Ralph S. Northam Sable K. Nelson, JD , Acting Director, Office of Health Equity Division Director, Multicultural Health and Community Engagement (VDEM)

, Acting Director, Office of Health Equity Division Director, Multicultural Health and Community Engagement (VDEM) Dr. Ebony J. Hilton , Critical Care and Anesthesiology

, Critical Care and Anesthesiology Mayor Deanna Reed, Mayor of Harrisonburg

ABOUT THIS SPECIAL

The special, “COVID-19 and Health Equity in Virginia: You Ask, We Answer,” is supported by the Virginia Health Equity Work Group, Virginia Deptartment of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The Commonwealth of Virginia is committed to serving all of Virginia and places a priority on education and outreach to vulnerable communities. To help achieve that goal, the Health Equity Task Force and Working Group are priority stakeholders in Virginia’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak across the commonwealth. The Task Force is led by Dr. Underwood and the Working Group is chaired by Sable K. Nelson.