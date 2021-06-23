Creative Production Team

Dixon Johnston / Creative Services Director / LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dixonjohnston/

Dixon is a creator at heart with a BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University. An Emmy winner with over 25 years in the video production industry, he leads the Creative Services team that includes marketing, brand management, commercial production, and community affairs. Born and raised in Richmond’s northside and raising his family in Bon Air, he’s “RVA All Day,” except when he’s off snowboarding.

Maria Badillo / Creative Services Producer

Maria was born to tell stories and amplify conscious community voices. Her master’s degree is in creative writing, but she can shoot and edit your commercial, too. Maria is known for drinking tea at all times and accidentally reverting to Spanglish.

Ben Arnold / Creative Services Producer

Ben is a multiple Emmy and Murrow award winning journalist turned commercial producer. The VCU Mass Communications grad has 20-plus years under his belt at WRIC and knows all things videography and editing. Ben’s love for his family and pets keeps him motivated. Music, movies, Mets baseball and Washington football entertain him.

Brendan Pritchett / Motion Graphic Designer

Brendan is an accomplished graphic designer, motion graphics artist, logo designer, illustrator and photographer. Most importantly, he was voted most handsome young man by his grandmother in 2014.

Eric Halvorson / Promotions Producer

With nearly 30 years in local television, Erik has the knowledge, skills, and experience to take any project from concept to completion. Need that unforgettable shot? He’s a licensed drone pilot too! And don’t forget to ask him about Rochelle, his 1975 El Camino.

Jordan Vance / Graphic Artist

Graphic artist by trade, interests include film photography, letter design, music and documenting sub-cultures. Just as comfortable making web banners as working in the darkroom. Loves all animals and spends his downtime with his rescue pup Achilles.