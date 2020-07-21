Sip, relax and enjoy Virginia wine at New Kent Winery

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County is just a few minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Richmond, and home to an oasis of pleasing refreshment.

New Kent Winery is a family business treating guests to Central Virginia’s bounty.

“You can come and get the real winery experience – where you’re having all Virginia-grown grapes,” said Rhonda Dombrosky, the winery’s director of marketing. “We have the actual farmers here growing all the grapes, picking the grapes by hand.”

And serving up these sensual delights in an atmosphere that’s simultaneously elegant and easygoing.

“So, it doesn’t take a lot of planning. You can pack up the kids, they can run around while you enjoy a bottle of wine,” Dombrosky said. “Just kind of a nice escape where you can almost forget about what’s going on around you.”

You don’t have to be an wine expert to enjoy New Kent Winery – everyone is welcome. The winery has a tasting room with several different wines where you can sip and spit or drink and enjoy – as long as you bring a designated driver.

The grounds at New Kent Winery

In addition to delicious beverages, the winery also has entertainment on its picturesque estate.

“Our events here we do all weekend long – mostly live music, some food trucks to support the area as well. These are all linked on our website, NewKentWinery/Calendar,” Dombrosky explained.

Most importantly, though, New Kent Winery takes your pandemic safety seriously.

“And we’ve really done our best to keep everyone safe here so they feel comfortable, but also give you the space,” Dombrosky said. “So if you want to go out into the greenery and walk through the vines and have a minute to yourself, you’re welcome to do that.”

You can learn more about the winery on its website.