Take a trip down memory lane at one of Myrtle Beach’s biggest shopping attractions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you find yourself in Myrtle Beach, you may be looking for a sit-down restaurant, a snack shop or something fun to do after a long day in the sand and sun.

Broadway at the Beach offers a wide array of restaurants and things to do in the heart of the city.

“Broadway at the Beach is probably one of the biggest attractions here,” said Kilwin’s ice cream shop owners Chris and Jeanne Feldman.

If you find yourself at Broadway, and happen to know songs by Journey or movies like Grease, you might stumble upon the store Retro Active.

“You’ll see a ton of journey shirts, a ton of Motley Crue shirts, because those are some of my favorites,” Retro Active Owner Amy Leonard said.

It was Leonard’s brainchild, a store she opened in 2005 after Motley Crue got back together. It’s anything music or movies, or really anything in between, from decades like the 70s and 80s. Her favorite part of the store is the rock wall.

“We try to do it kind of chronologically and start with our earliest and go through and kind of end in the 90s,” Leonard said.

And if you’re walking down The Avenue, you may want to stop in Kilwins for a piece of their fudge or an ice cream cone. Their fudge recipe was passed down generations and is nearly 75 years old.

“A lot of times people come in and [say] oh, you can’t beat my grandma’s chocolate peanut butter fudge, and then we give them a taste of ours and they’re like, don’t tell my grandma,” Feldman said.

And that way, if you do find yourself at Broadway at the Beach, you can take a bite of your Kilwin’s ice cream cone while taking a trip down memory lane.

“We will have people literally come in here and spend like two hours just walking around going saw that show, saw that, love that movie, and you’ll hear people yelling out quotes or singing songs,” Leonard said.