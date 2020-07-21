Twenty-two waterfalls 28 miles of trails await you at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – If you want to take a hike that includes not one, not two, but 22 waterfalls in a single trip, then Ricketts Glen State Park is the place to add to your bucket list. Thirty miles north of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, and spread across Luzerne, Columbia and Sullivan counties, lies the park overflowing with natural treasures.

Home to just about any outdoor activities you can imagine, there’s always something for everyone to do.

“We offer camping, cabins, cottages, swimming beach,” said Mickey Maneval, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) park ranger at Ricketts Glen.

At the main entrance on the mountain top, you will find the main park office where you can pick up brochures about Ricketts Glen.

We’ve had a great time,” said Len Getz who visited the park recently from Philadelphia with his wife. “Yesterday, we did the loop, the trails, the falls trails loop. We hit 17 of the waterfalls.”

“The lake’s beautiful, the waterfalls are phenomenal and we’ve never been here before, so it’s just been a phenomenal trip and place to go,” said Getz.

Puja Patel lives nearby in Berwick and was searching for a good place to hike

“We just searched for a nice hiking trail near me and this one was the best one,” said Patel.

“It’s beautiful. There are a lot of different hiking trails depending on what you want and different distances like four miles, one mile, two miles – so it’s a lot of activities to do around here.”

According to Maneval, the falls trails are the most popular destination. “A lot of people come here to check out the waterfalls,” he said.

Between the 28 miles of trails to navigate through, visitors will find plenty of waterways and Pennsylvania wildlife.

The Beach Trail and Bear Walk are recommended for an easier walk.

For those who are ready to take on a hiking challenge, the Cherry Run and Falls Trails should be on your list.

Heading down to the waterfalls from the parking lot, you will see falls ranging from 10 to 40 feet.

It’s worth the effort to reach Ganoga Falls, which is a staggering 94-foot drop from top to bottom.

But with such a steep and rocky hike, safety is top priority.

When it comes to the weather and the rough terrain, it’s important to wear proper footwear before you head out on the trails in the 13,000 acre state park.

Ricketts Glen State Park is open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset. The park is free for access to the trails and beach. Visit the Ricketts Glen State Park website for more information.