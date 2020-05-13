8News wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Continuing Coverage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is the proud recipient of a 2020 regional Edward R. Murrow award.

WRIC-8 News won first place in the ‘Continuing Coverage’ category for “Capitol in Crisis,” reporting on the political turmoil that followed Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal.



Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organization and network competitors.



Since 1971, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Murrow Award-winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

