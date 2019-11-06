Breaking News
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary

8News will be on the move this Friday with a special broadcast, ‘Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary.’

8News Anchor Juan Conde and Sports Director Natalie Kalibat will be inside the Siegel Center ahead of the Rams’ contest vs. North Texas re-living some of the arena’s top moments over the years.

The special broadcast will include interviews with former players and others who have helped make The STU an unforgettable venue, throwback videos and more beginning at 5 p.m.

We’ll also be giving away two pairs of tickets to next week’s much-anticipated Top 25 showdown between VCU and visiting LSU, led by former Rams coach Will Wade. All you have to do is watch Good Morning Richmond at 5 a.m. or the News Where You Live at 5 p.m. and listen for the keyword that you can then enter here.

We’ll announce the winners of the tickets sweepstakes during our 6 p.m. show.

LOOK BACK: First-ever game played inside the Siegel Center in 1999

Siegel Center's 20-year anniversary approaching

WHO REMEMBERS? Check out this footage from the first-ever VCU basketball game played inside the Siegel Center! 🏀We've got some special coverage planned to celebrate the Siegel Center's 20-year anniversary, but in the meantime, we want to see your favorite memories from inside 'The Stu!' (Just drop a comment or photo below). And STAY TUNED for details on how you can win two tickets to next week's much-anticipated matchup against former coach Will Wade and visiting LSU. VCU Athletics VCU RAM NATION

Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

