8News will be on the move this Friday with a special broadcast, ‘Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary.’

8News Anchor Juan Conde and Sports Director Natalie Kalibat will be inside the Siegel Center ahead of the Rams’ contest vs. North Texas re-living some of the arena’s top moments over the years.

The special broadcast will include interviews with former players and others who have helped make The STU an unforgettable venue, throwback videos and more beginning at 5 p.m.

We’ll also be giving away two pairs of tickets to next week’s much-anticipated Top 25 showdown between VCU and visiting LSU, led by former Rams coach Will Wade. All you have to do is watch Good Morning Richmond at 5 a.m. or the News Where You Live at 5 p.m. and listen for the keyword that you can then enter here.

We’ll announce the winners of the tickets sweepstakes during our 6 p.m. show.

LOOK BACK: First-ever game played inside the Siegel Center in 1999