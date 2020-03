Teachers and school leaders! Give your student a shout out and words of encouragement on Good Morning Richmond.

All you have to do is upload a video to Youtube and send us the link at news@wric.com. Please keep the Shout Out to 15 seconds or less.

Make sure to include your name, school and class in your video and in your email to us.

Tune in and look out for your video on Good Morning Richmond at 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.