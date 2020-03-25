Join 8News Meteorologist Michelle Morgan weekdays for ‘StormTracker 8 Weather University’

1  of  2
(WRIC) — Meteorologist Michelle Morgan is going back to school to give students a virtual lesson with StormTracker 8 Weather University.

8Newsers can join Michelle weekdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday on the 8News Facebook page for a live weather lesson.

What goes into 8News being Central Virginia’s “Most Accurate Weather Forecast?” What is ‘VIPIR’ technology? How do meteorologists operate the green screen? Students will be able to interact with Michelle and ask questions pertaining to the daily weather lesson and so much more.

You may even see some of your favorite 8News personalities stop by!

So don’t be late! We’ll see you at 10:30 a.m. for StormTracker 8 Weather University.

