RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to a crash that killed two teens in April.

A special grand jury indicted officer Richard D. Johnson on four charges related to the crash that killed Jeremiah Ruffin and Tracey Williams, including two felony indictments for involuntary manslaughter.

Ruffin, 18, and Williams, 19, were ejected from a vehicle after colliding with Richmond police officers responding to an emergency call just before 11 p.m. on April 7, according to police.

Richmond police said Johnson and another officer were responding to a burglary call when their police cruiser collided with a Buick sedan at Bells and Castlewood roads. Authorities said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene and Ruffin later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The grand jury also indicted Johnson on reckless driving and failure to yield the right of way. A Richmond police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.