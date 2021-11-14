Tom Brady picked off twice, Chase Young injured in Washington Football upset win over Tampa

Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) celebrates his interception of a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

LANDOVER, Md. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team capitalized on two early Tom Brady interceptions on Sunday afternoon, jumping out to a double-digit lead the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t overcome.

Antonio Gibson ran for 64 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw for 256 yards and a score as the Football Team pulled off one of the week’s biggest upsets. Final score: 29-19 Washington.

Washington’s defense, which has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, held Tampa to just 273 total yards. The Bucs were also limited to 14 first downs and converted just four of 10 3rd down plays.

Despite the victory, the Football Team did suffer a big loss defensively with the injury to Chase Young. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year exited Sunday’s game in the 2nd quarter. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that it’s believed Young tore his ACL, which would be a season-ending injury for the young Washington star.

The Football Team improved to 3-6 on the 2021 season. They travel to Charlotte and take on the Carolina Panthers next Sunday at 1 p.m.