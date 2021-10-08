8News is proud to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, in their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event is held in more than 600 communities across the nation and it will be back in Richmond this year.

News Anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips are hosting the opening ceremony and will MC the walk scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, in Innsbrook.

Participants can register to walk online and start a team for their family, businesses or friends. Participation is free but walkers are encouraged to raise funds prior to their walk. Those sponsorship donations are used to fund awareness, care and research into the disease that affects millions of Americans.

Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips

DETAILS

WHERE: 4600 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA, 23060

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

TIME: Event opens at 8 a.m. Promise Garden Ceremony at 9 and 10 a.m. Route open to walkers 9 to 11 a.m.

ROUTE LENGTH: One and three-mile options

MORE INFORMATION: Visit the association’s website to learn about participating and volunteering for the event