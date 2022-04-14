RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond International Film and Music Festival is back!

The Richmond International Film Festival is one of the largest international competitive film festivals in the Mid-Atlantic, and brings more than 150 film premieres to Richmond. This year’s festival will feature 171 films from over 20 countries.

2022 marks the 11th annual festival, and will run for 6 days from June 7-12. The events will take place at several spots around the City, including The Byrd Theatre, Bowie Movieland Theater, In Your Ear Studio, Vagabond, and The Quirk Hotel.

The festival will feature nightly local, national and international music performances, as well as film panels, Q&As, mixers and more.

Festival passes are now on sale and start at $45 for a bundle of five film passes. Seats for the films can also be reserved individually on the film’s listed page.

Find a complete list of all films shown here.