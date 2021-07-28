$20 tickets go on sale for concerts at Virginia Beach amphitheater

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — You can go see several major music acts at the Virginia Beach amphitheater and across the U.S. this summer and fall for just $20.

It’s an “all-in” price, meaning the usual taxes and fees you’d have to pay in addition are included in that $20 price. Acts in Virginia Beach include Pitbull, the Jonas Brothers, Jason Aldean and Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival.

It’s part of Live Nation’s “Return to Live!” promotion, marking the return of live music for the nation’s largest live music promoter.

The tickets went on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, July 28 at noon on LiveNation.com and the promotion runs through Sunday, August 1. The offer is only available online.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers got 24-hour early access to the $20 tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27.

These are the acts available for Virginia Beach:

8/5 Jason Aldean w/ Hardy, Lainey Wilson and DEE JAY SILVER

8/25 Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage and Liz Phair

8/29 Brad Paisley w/ Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe

8/31 Pitbull w/ Iggy Azalea

9/2 311 w/ Iration *

9/9 Judas Priest w/ special guest *

9/16 Dierks Bentley w/ Riley Green and Parker McCollum and DJ AYDAMN

9/17 Outlaw Festival starring Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule and Margo Price

10/2 Rebelution w/ Steel Pulse *

10/7 Florida Georgia Line w/ Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin

10/9 Jonas Brothers w/ Kelsea Ballerini

The asterisk shows are pavilion-only shows. $20 tickets for the other shows are on the lawn.

And these are the available shows nationwide in the promotion:

311

3 Doors Down

Alanis Morissette

Alice Cooper

Blackberry Smoke

Brad Paisley

Brett Eldredge

Bright Eyes

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Chicago

Counting Crows

Dierks Bentley

Earth Wind & Fire

Florida Georgia Line

Jason Aldean

Jim Gaffigan

Jonas Brothers

Judas Priest

Kings of Leon

KISS

KORN

Lady A

Lake Street Dive

Lil Baby

Louis the Child

Maroon 5

Modest Mouse

NEEDTOBREATHE

NF

Outlaw Music Festival

Pitbull

Primus

Rebelution

Rise Against

Rod Wave

Santana

Slipknot

The Black Crowes

Thomas Rhett

TLC

Train

Trippie Redd

Zac Brown Band

ZZ Top

Live Nation’s hoping the discounted tickets will encourage people to return to venues as it looks to rebound from closures during the pandemic.