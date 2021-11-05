42nd annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival returns to the Richmond Raceway Complex

Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from around the country have gathered at the Richmond Raceway for the 42nd annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

From Nov. 5 to 7, guests can browse the wares of vendors from more than 20 different states. At this craft show, you can find everything from handmade jewelry to Christmas tree ornaments.

The show is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Richmond Raceway Complex on 600 E. Laburnum Avenue. Tickets are $9 for adults and $1 for children. You can buy tickets and find more information on the event’s Facebook page or website.