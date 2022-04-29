NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — 5-time Grammy winner and Newport News native Victor Wooten is coming home for a show on Friday, May 6.

Wooten, a bassist and founding member of the supergroup Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, was selected as one of the Top Ten Bassists of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine and has been called one of the most influential bassists of the last two decades.

The show starts at 6 p.m. at Good Vibes Concert Hall in City Center. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. VIP tickets are $55. He’ll be joined by Steve Bailey to form Bass Extremes, with Gregg Bisonette from Ringo Starr’s All Star Band on the drums.

