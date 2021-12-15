50 famous actresses from Virginia

Rhea Seehorn attends the LA premiere of “Better Call Saul,” Season 5 at ArcLight Hollywood, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation. But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Virginia from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actors from Virginia

1 / 50Kevin Winter // Getty Images

Sandra Bullock

– Born: Arlington, Virginia, USA (7/26/1964)

– Known for:

— Producer in “The Proposal” (2009)

— Ryan Stone in “Gravity” (2013)

— Producer in “Miss Congeniality” (2000)

2 / 50OMDb

Haley Webb

– Born: Fairfax, Virginia, USA (11/25/1985)

– Known for:

— Brooke in “Blonde” (2022)

— Haley in “Joyeux Noël” (2018)

— Janet in “The Final Destination” (2009)

3 / 50OMDb

Hilarie Burton

– Born: Sterling, Virginia, USA (7/1/1982)

– Known for:

— Peyton Sawyer / Peyton Scott in “One Tree Hill” (2003-2009)

— Deborah Owens in “The Secret Life of Bees” (2008)

— Josie Mayfield in “Surprised by Love” (2015)

4 / 50OMDb

Casey Wilson

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia, USA (10/24/1980)

– Known for:

— Noelle Hawthorne in “Gone Girl” (2014)

— Chloe in “Ass Backwards” (2013)

— Stacy in “Bride Wars” (2009)

5 / 50OMDb

Sabrina Lloyd

– Born: Fairfax, Virginia, USA (11/20/1970)

– Known for:

— Natalie Hurley in “Sports Night” (1998-2000)

— Terry Lake in “Numb3rs” (2005)

— Debbie in “Hello Lonesome” (2010)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 50OMDb

Donna Dixon

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia, USA (7/20/1957)

– Known for:

— Karen Boyer in “Spies Like Us” (1985)

— Dreamwoman in “Wayne’s World” (1992)

— Jr. Stewardess (segment “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet”) in “Twilight Zone: The Movie” (1983)

7 / 50JoJo Whilden/Netflix // IMDb

Taryn Manning

– Born: Falls Church, Virginia, USA (11/6/1978)

– Known for:

— Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett in “Orange Is the New Black” (2013-2019)

— Nola in “Hustle & Flow” (2005)

— Janeane in “8 Mile” (2002)

8 / 50OMDb

Constance Wu

– Born: Richmond, Virginia, USA (3/22/1982)

– Known for:

— Rachel Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018)

— Destiny in “Hustlers” (2019)

— Jessica Huang in “Fresh Off the Boat” (2015-2020)

9 / 50CHRIS DELMAS/AFP // Getty Images

Shirley MacLaine

– Born: Richmond, Virginia, USA (4/24/1934)

– Known for:

— Aurora Greenway in “Terms of Endearment” (1983)

— Fran Kubelik in “The Apartment” (1960)

— Ouiser Boudreaux in “Steel Magnolias” (1989)https://02603a4ed23d8d2156527faac971cabc.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

10 / 50OMDb

Erin Cahill

– Born: Stafford, Virginia, USA (1/4/1980)

– Known for:

— Isobel Chase in “Cut to the Chase” (2016)

— Jennifer ‘Jen’ Scotts / Pink Time Force Ranger in “Power Rangers Time Force” (2001)

— Rebecca Chambers in “Resident Evil: Vendetta” (2017)

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Virginia

11 / 50OMDb

Rhea Seehorn

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia, USA (5/12/1972)

– Known for:

— Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul” (2015-2022)

— Michelle York in “Veep” (2019)

— Martha in “The Twilight Zone” (2019)

12 / 50OMDb

Jen Lilley

– Born: Roanoke, Virginia, USA (8/4/1984)

– Known for:

— Theresa Donovan in “Days of Our Lives” (2013-2018)

— Onlooker in “The Artist” (2011)

— Molly Hoffman in “Mingle All the Way” (2018)

13 / 50OMDb

Camila Mendes

– Born: Charlottesville, Virginia, USA (6/29/1994)

– Known for:

— Veronica Lodge / Veronica Gekko / Teen Hermione Gomez in “Riverdale” (2017-2021)

— Tala in “Palm Springs” (2020)

— Katie in “Dangerous Lies” (2020)

14 / 50OMDb

Jayma Mays

– Born: Grundy, Virginia, USA (7/16/1979)

– Known for:

— Cynthia in “Red Eye” (2005)

— Lucy in “Epic Movie” (2007)

— Dana Sibota in “American Made” (2017)

15 / 50OMDb

Diane Neal

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia, USA (11/17/1975)

– Known for:

— Peggy Sue Thomas in “Circle of Deception” (2021)

— Casey Novak / A.D.A. Casey Novak / Amelia Chase in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2001-2021)

— CGIS Agent Abigail Borin in “NCIS: New Orleans” (2015)

You may also like: Recipes from Virginia

16 / 50OMDb

Scottie Thompson

– Born: Richmond, Virginia, USA (11/9/1981)

– Known for:

— Vivian Rutledge / The Messenger in “12 Monkeys” (2016-2018)

— Claire in “Crown Vic” (2019)

— Dr. Jeanne Benoit / Jeanne Benoit in “NCIS” (2006-2016)

17 / 50OMDb

Collette Wolfe

– Born: King George, Virginia, USA (4/4/1980)

– Known for:

— Ms. Hanley in “Interstellar” (2014)

— Sandra Freehauf in “Young Adult” (2011)

— Kelly in “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010)

18 / 50OMDb

Conchata Ferrell

– Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (3/28/1943)

– Died: 10/12/2020

– Known for:

— Berta in “Two and a Half Men” (2003-2015)

— Leona in “Mystic Pizza” (1988)

— Helen in “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)Marvelous news, darlings!

19 / 50OMDb

Sofia Hublitz

– Born: Richmond, Virginia, USA (6/1/1999)

– Known for:

— Charlotte Byrde in “Ozark” (2017-2022)

— Darla Walker in “Ida Red” (2021)

— Danielle Hoffman in “Louie” (2014)

20 / 50OMDb

Brittany O’Grady

– Born: Arlington, Virginia, USA (6/2/1996)

– Known for:

— Simone in “Star” (2016-2019)

— Jesse in “Black Christmas” (2019)

— Nadia Garcia in “The Messengers” (2015)

You may also like: Best places to retire in Virginia

21 / 50OMDb

Margaret Sullavan

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia, USA (5/16/1909)

– Died: 1/1/1960

– Known for:

— Klara Novak in “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940)

— Patricia Hollmann in “Three Comrades” (1938)

— Daisy Heath in “The Shopworn Angel” (1938)

22 / 50OMDb

Mackenzie Phillips

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia, USA (11/10/1959)

– Known for:

— Carol in “American Graffiti” (1973)

— Molly Phillips in “So Weird” (1999-2001)

— Julie Cooper / Julie Cooper Horvath in “One Day at a Time” (1975-1983)

23 / 50OMDb

Caroline Aaron

– Born: Richmond, Virginia, USA (8/7/1952)

– Known for:

— Annie Schmidt in “21 Jump Street” (2012)

— Marge in “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

— Dr. Marcia Fieldstone in “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993)

24 / 50OMDb

Katie Parker

– Born: Virginia, USA (1/5/1986)

– Known for:

— Callie in “Absentia” (2011)

— Poppy Hill in “The Haunting of Hill House” (2018)

— Amy in “Halt and Catch Fire” (2015)

25 / 50OMDb

Ann Magnuson

– Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (1/4/1956)

– Known for:

— Lydia Lynch in “Panic Room” (2002)

— Moira Wolfson in “Clear and Present Danger” (1994)

— Irene Abernathy in “Small Soldiers” (1998)

You may also like: Famous actresses from Virginia

26 / 50OMDb

Emmy Raver-Lampman

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia, USA (9/5/1988)

– Known for:

— Allison Hargreeves / Allison in “The Umbrella Academy” (2019-2022)

— Molly Tillerman / Fista Puffs in “Central Park” (2021)

— Mira Jones in “Blacklight” (2022)

27 / 50Martin H. Simon-Pool // Getty Images

Wanda Sykes

– Born: Portsmouth, Virginia, USA (3/7/1964)

– Known for:

— Ruby in “Monster-in-Law” (2005)

— Granny in “Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2012)

— Dr. Karl in “Bad Moms” (2016)

28 / 50OMDb

Joyce DeWitt

– Born: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA (4/23/1949)

– Known for:

— Janet Wood in “Three’s Company” (1976-1984)

— Judge Carol Ann Connelly in “Rock Story” (2015)

— Jackie Landers in “The Love Boat” (1979)

29 / 50OMDb

Abbie Cobb

– Born: Virginia, USA (6/6/1985)

– Known for:

— Ryder in “The Candle” (2017)

— Bridget in “Moms’ Night Out” (2014)

— Additional Crew in “Drag Me to Hell” (2009)

30 / 50OMDb

Louisa Krause

– Born: Falls Church, Virginia, USA (5/20/1986)

– Known for:

— Lu in “Billions” (2016-2018)

— Jane in “Jane Wants a Boyfriend” (2015)

— Kelly in “King Kelly” (2012)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Virginia

31 / 50OMDb

Jennifer Aspen

– Born: Richmond, Virginia, USA (10/9/1973)

– Known for:

— Cindy the Realtor in “Mr. Woodcock” (2007)

— Mrs. Ramsey / Stacy Cano in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (2002-2010)

— Elena in “Grey’s Anatomy” (2006)

32 / 50OMDb

Lory Patrick

– Born: Beckley, West Virginia, USA (4/8/1938)

– Known for:

— Sylvia Dempster in “Surf Party” (1964)

— Receptionist in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” (1967)

— Actress in “The Case of the Dangerous Robin” (1961)

33 / 50OMDb

Kathryn Harrold

– Born: Tazewell, Virginia, USA (8/2/1950)

– Known for:

— Monique in “Raw Deal” (1986)

— Mary Harvard in “Modern Romance” (1981)

— Pamela Taylor in “Yes, Giorgio” (1982)

34 / 50OMDb

Kelli Barrett

– Born: Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA (1/26/1984)

– Known for:

— Liza Minnelli in “Fosse/Verdon” (2019)

— Maria Castle in “The Punisher” (2017)

— Broadway Actress / Isabel Bigley in “Wormwood” (2017)

35 / 50OMDb

Veanne Cox

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia, USA (1/19/1963)

– Known for:

— Miranda Margulies in “You’ve Got Mail” (1998)

— Theresa Dallavale in “Erin Brockovich” (2000)

— Melanie Corman in “Two Weeks Notice” (2002)

You may also like: Best places to live in Virginia

36 / 50OMDb

Karen Austin

– Born: Welch, West Virginia, USA (10/24/1955)

– Known for:

— Sandy Chester in “Summer Rental” (1985)

— Mrs. Zimburger in “The Rum Diary” (2011)

— Julie Jensen in “Jagged Edge” (1985)

37 / 50OMDb

Aasha Davis

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia, USA (8/16/1973)

– Known for:

— Waverly Grady in “Friday Night Lights” (2006-2007)

— Chelsea Lewis / Chelsea in “South of Nowhere” (2005-2008)

— Bina in “Pariah” (2011)

38 / 50OMDb

Hannah James

– Born: Madison, Virginia, USA (1/4/1993)

– Known for:

— Lady Geneva Dunsany in “Outlander” (2017)

— Emma Green in “Mercy Street” (2016-2017)

— Maeve Nal in “Supergirl” (2019-2021)

39 / 50OMDb

Allison Hayes

– Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (3/6/1930)

– Died: 2/27/1977

– Known for:

— Nancy Fowler Archer in “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman” (1958)

— Livia – a Witch in “The Undead” (1957)

— Donna in “The Crawling Hand” (1963)

40 / 50OMDb

Joyce Bulifant

– Born: Newport News, Virginia, USA (12/16/1937)

– Known for:

— Mrs. Davis in “Airplane!” (1980)

— Mary in “Dirty Love” (2005)

— Ela Delahay in “American Playhouse” (1987)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Virginia

41 / 50OMDb

Lauri Hendler

– Born: Fort Belvoir, Virginia, USA (4/22/1965)

– Known for:

— Julie Kanisky / Julie Kanisky Maxwell in “Gimme a Break!” (1981-1986)

— Jane Valderamma in “Saints Row IV” (2013)

— Additional Voice in “FernGully: The Last Rainforest” (1992)

42 / 50OMDb

Courtney Jines

– Born: Fairfax, Virginia, USA (5/4/1992)

– Known for:

— Demetra in “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over” (2003)

— Amanda Wilkinson in “Because of Winn-Dixie” (2005)

— Producer in “Thomas” (2013)Disney+ | Hulu | ESPN

43 / 50OMDb

Nancy Kyes

– Born: Falls Church, Virginia, USA (12/19/1949)

– Known for:

— Annie in “Halloween” (1978)

— Sandy Fadel in “The Fog” (1980)

— Julie in “Assault on Precinct 13” (1976)

44 / 50OMDb

Jane Brucker

– Born: Falls Church, Virginia, USA (5/14/1958)

– Known for:

— Lisa Houseman in “Dirty Dancing” (1987)

— Charlotte in “Bloodhounds of Broadway” (1989)

— Angela Mitchell in “Miami Vice” (1986)

45 / 50OMDb

Pell James

– Born: Virginia, USA (4/30/1977)

– Known for:

— Cecilia Shepard in “Zodiac” (2007)

— Sun Green in “Broken Flowers” (2005)

— Malerie / Elvis’ half sister in “The King” (2005)

You may also like: States sending the most people to Virginia

46 / 50OMDb

Bonita Friedericy

– Born: Charlottesville, Virginia, USA (10/10/1961)

– Known for:

— General Diane Beckman in “Chuck” (2007-2012)

— Jude Becker in “Christmas with the Kranks” (2004)

— Cashier Girl in “Next” (2007)

47 / 50OMDb

Lynn Bari

– Born: Roanoke, Virginia, USA (12/18/1919)

– Died: 11/20/1989

– Known for:

— Michaela Villegas in “The Bridge of San Luis Rey” (1944)

— Frances Ransom in “Nocturne” (1946)

— Ann Riordan in “The Falcon Takes Over” (1942)

48 / 50OMDb

RaéVen Kelly

– Born: Fairfax, Virginia, USA (6/28/1985)

– Known for:

— Tonya Hailey in “A Time to Kill” (1996)

— Adlaine Harper in “I’ll Fly Away” (1991-1993)

— Young Anna Mae in “What’s Love Got to Do with It” (1993)

49 / 50OMDb

Elizabeth McLaughlin

– Born: Morgantown, West Virginia, USA (10/2/1993)

– Known for:

— Alicia Hopkins in “Hand of God” (2014-2017)

— Massie Block in “The Clique” (2008)

— Lesli Stone in “Pretty Little Liars” (2015)

50 / 50OMDb

Emily Banks

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia, USA (1/23/1933)

– Known for:

— RKC&P Receptionist in “Live a Little, Love a Little” (1968)

— Yeoman Tonia Barrows in “Star Trek: The Original Series” (1966)

— Betty in “Highway to Heaven” (1985)

You may also like: Countries Virginia exports the most goods to