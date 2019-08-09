Robin Williams’ son reflects on 5th anniversary of actor’s death

Breaking News
(CNN) — It’s been five years since actor Robin Williams took his own life.

The Academy Award winner committed suicide on Aug. 11, 2014, at his California home.

After his death, his widow revealed Williams struggled with depression and anxiety. He had also been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Williams was best known for his roles in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “Aladdin.”

He was 63-years-old.

In the video above, Williams’ son, Zak Williams, reflects on his father’s legacy.

