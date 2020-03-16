(CNN) – 7th Heaven child star Lorenzo Brino is dead at the age of 21. The actor was killed in an early-morning single-car accident in San Bernadino County, in California, last week.
His sister wrote about the loss in an emotional Instagram post.
Lorenzo and his brother Nikolas played the Camden twins on the series for eight years.
The fatal accident involving Brino is under investigation.
View this post on Instagram
To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say “gone but never forgotten”. Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever. ❤️
LATEST STORIES:
- Man identified in Jefferson Davis Highway double shooting
- MLB season opener delayed amid CDC coronavirus restrictions
- Dow dives 2,997 points on fears virus will cause recession
- ‘7th Heaven’ Actor Lorenzo Brino dies at 21
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rabid mountain lion attacks Colorado deputy