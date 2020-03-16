‘7th Heaven’ Actor Lorenzo Brino dies at 21

(CNN) – 7th Heaven child star Lorenzo Brino is dead at the age of 21. The actor was killed in an early-morning single-car accident in San Bernadino County, in California, last week.

His sister wrote about the loss in an emotional Instagram post.

Lorenzo and his brother Nikolas played the Camden twins on the series for eight years.

The fatal accident involving Brino is under investigation.

