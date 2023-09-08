RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Aspiring singers living in the southern United States will get to sing in front of an American Idol producer for the chance to appear on the iconic competition show this Monday.

According to ABC, first-round auditions for the upcoming season of American Idol will be taking place on Zoom for the fourth year.

Four open calls are taking place in the next few weeks — one for the southern U.S. on Monday, Sept. 11, two for the entire U.S. on Sept. 25 and Sept. 27 and one last chance call on Oct. 11.

Contestants must meet certain requirements to be eligible, including being at least 15 years old. Registration can be done on ABC’s website.