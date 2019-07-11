ABC’s ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ to end after next season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It will be case closed next season for “How to Get Away with Murder.”
ABC said Thursday that the show’s upcoming sixth season will be its last.
“How to Get Away with Murder” and its star, Viola Davis, made history: In 2015, Davis became the first African American to win an Emmy for best lead actress in a drama series.
Davis plays Annalise Keating, a brilliant attorney and professor at a Philadelphia law school, where she teaches her no-holds-barred views of justice and life.
Series creator Pete Nowalk called it a “rare gift” to know he has 15 episodes to finish telling Annalise’s story. In a statement, he advised fans to “buckle up” for the show’s final twists and turns.
It will begin its final season on Sept. 26.
