HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WRIC) – Actress Sally Kellerman, who was known to generations for her role as U.S. Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the film ‘MASH’, has died at 84 years old, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, her manager and publicist Alan Eichler said.

Ms. Kellerman’s film and television credits include “The Outer Limits”, “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour”, “The Legend of Jesse James”, “Bonanza”, “Back to School”, “The Young and the Restless” and dozens of other productions, according to her profile on IMDB.com.

In 1971 she was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work on “MASH” and in 2015 she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Awards for her role on “The Young and the Restless.”

Additional reporting from the Associated Press