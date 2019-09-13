Breaking News
Eddie Money dead: ‘Take Me Home Tonight’ singer dies at 70

Afrikana film festival in Richmond this weekend

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Glen Wilson courtesy Focus Features)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can see a showcase of films from people of color around the world this weekend in Richmond.

The Afrikana Film Festival opened Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Friday’s schedule includes “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion,” at VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art. The screening starts at 8 p.m. and is followed by a panel discussion with designer Dapper Dan, celebrity stylist Misa Hylton and more.

Saturday’s spotlight includes an encore screening of the 2012 documentary “The Central Park Five.” It is followed by a discussion with Central Park Five exoneree Raymond Santana.

More information and a full look at the schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events