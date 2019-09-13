Afrikana film festival in Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can see a showcase of films from people of color around the world this weekend in Richmond.

The Afrikana Film Festival opened Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Friday’s schedule includes “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion,” at VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art. The screening starts at 8 p.m. and is followed by a panel discussion with designer Dapper Dan, celebrity stylist Misa Hylton and more.

Saturday’s spotlight includes an encore screening of the 2012 documentary “The Central Park Five.” It is followed by a discussion with Central Park Five exoneree Raymond Santana.

More information and a full look at the schedule can be found here.