CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new concert series is headed to a town near you.

Dubbed, Chesterfield After Hours at River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, the series will host at least eight shows in the 2022 season. The event series is put on by EventMakers – USA.

Bands will include:

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners: July 22

Collective Soul and Switchfoot: July 27

ABBA The Concert: July 28

Little River Band: Oct. 15

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available until April 28.

River City Sportsplex is located at 13030 Genito Road in Chesterfield County and is accessible from Route 288 and Powhite Parkway.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Eventmakers-USA at River City Sportsplex; it is precisely what is envisioned as part of the ongoing planning and investments in the Genito/288 corridor,” said Christopher Winslow, Chair, Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.