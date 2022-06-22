RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether it’s the next boot, UFO House or a 6-ton potato, Airbnb is giving away a grand total of $10,000,000 for the “craziest ideas” for Airbnb’s collection of most unique homes.

The giveaway is being called the OMG! Fund, after the OMG! category of rental spaces on Airbnb. The category showcases more than 30,000 of the site’s quirkiest homes. Turning the idea of a place to stay for a trip, into the destination itself.

The $10 million will help finance the construction of 100 of the craziest home ideas submitted. Each person with a winning idea will receive $100,000 to put towards the creation of their out-of-this-world spaces – with the caveat that the space will be rented out on Airbnb upon its completion.

Current OMG! Airbnb rental (Photo Courtesy: Airbnb)

Current OMG! Airbnb rental (Photo Courtesy: Airbnb)

Current OMG! Airbnb rental (Photo Courtesy: Airbnb)

Current OMG! Airbnb rental (Photo Courtesy: Airbnb)

Current OMG! Airbnb rental (Photo Courtesy: Airbnb)

Ideas will be judged by four experts – Iris Apfel, Kristie Wolfe, Koichi Takada, Bruce Vaughn – for their originality, feasibility, sustainability and the experience the space will provide guests.

How it works

To apply, simply describe your idea. Airbnb said if your idea is selected, you will get the chance to share your vision in more detail, with blueprints, plans and video.

Applications are due by July 22. According to the official rules, those entering must be 18 years old or older.

Participants can submit their applications for the OMG! Fund here.