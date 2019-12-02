Alanis Morissette to bring ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour to Virginia, NC

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 25: Alanis Morissette performs during the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 50th Anniversary at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

(WRIC) — “You Oughta Know” about this anniversary tour.

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette announced Monday she will embark on a 31-date North American tour.

The tour — which kicks off on June 2, 2020, in Portland, Oregon — celebrates the 25th anniversary of her classic album “Jagged Little Pill.”

Morissette is set to perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on July 3. Her tour will also make a stop in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 21 and Raleigh, North Carolina on June 23.

Morissette will be joined by alt-rock band “Garbage,” as well as Liz Phair.

Presales for the tour will begin Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Dec. 13 at LiveNation.com.