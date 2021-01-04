Alex Trebek’s final ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes air this week

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” Trebek’s memoir, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP)

(WRIC/AP) — This week ‘Jeopardy!’ will air the final new episodes hosted by Alex Trebek.

All five episodes were recorded in late October and will air from Monday, January 4 to Friday, January 8.

The first episode will air Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release. During the final episode, there will be a special video honoring Trebek’s life and legacy.

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.