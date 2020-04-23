Alex Trebek’s ‘losers’ quip is trending on Twitter. He’s just fine, BTW.

(WDVM) — A Jeopardy! clip went viral on Twitter Thursday afternoon, causing Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the TV game show, to trend on the social media site.

A “trending topic” on Twitter is typically a word, phrase, name or hashtag that enough Twitter accounts are tweeting about that it becomes viral.

Often, a celebrity name makes the trending topic list if they have passed. Trebek, thankfully, was trending for a completely different reason — saying something unexpected during an episode of Jeopardy!

In the clip, tweeted by user @olivia_vault, Trebek is doing his usual banter with contestants between rounds, where the contestant brings up something about themselves.

The exchange goes:

Trebek: “Her favorite type of music is something I’ve never heard of but it doesn’t sound like fun.”

Contestant: “I think it’s very fun. It’s called ‘Nerdcore Hip-hop’ … it’s people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love. Video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners. It’s really catchy and fun.”

Trebek: “Losers, in other words.”

Watch the clip below:

She got absolutely owned by Alex Trebek and deserved it pic.twitter.com/WTYvFueLPo — 🥺😈 (@olivia_vault) April 22, 2020

The exchange had so many Twitter users sharing it or responding to it, that ‘Alex Trebek’ became a #10 trending topic, with 37,000 tweets and counting as of Thursday at 2 p.m.

Users worriedly checking on why Alex Trebek is trending were met with a funny surprise, and a much needed one amid the stress over the pandemic.