American Idol holding virtual auditions for Virginia on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — American Idol announced it will be holding its virtual audition day for Virginia on Friday.

The show said its first round of auditions will be over zoom, so potential contestants can get a “face-to-face” audition in front of producers to receive real-time feedback.

This is the second year in a row that American Idol is hosting virtual auditions for all 50 states and Washington D.C.

Virginia’s zoom auditions will be on Friday, Aug. 13. You can reserve your audition slot online here.