Another arrest made in overdose death of Mac Miller

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Authorities have arrested another man in connection with the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

TMZ reports 36-year-old Ryan Reavis is in custody after the FBI and DEA obtained a search warrant for his home, leading to his arrest.

Investigators said drugs including prescription-only pills and marijuana were found in his home, as well as firearms and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and ammo.

Authorities also found a physician’s prescription pad.

Mac Miller’s alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit, was arrested a few weeks ago for reportedly supplying Miller with deadly counterfeit oxycontin pills, which police said led to his death.

