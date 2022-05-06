ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — After a 2-year COVID fueled hiatus, the 8th Annual Summer Moon Music Festival is returning to Ashland.

The two-day Battle of the Bands charity event –put on by Center of the Universe Brewing (COTU)– features over 20 local musicians and groups. A food tent, food trucks, games, and a large selection of beer. Each of the 21 performing bands will play for a charity of their choice, and raise money through raffles, silent auctions and other activities. At the end of each day, COTU matches the highest donations raised, up to $500 each.

“Out of all the events we had to forgo as a result of the pandemic, this festival stung the most. Not only do we just love hosting it, but there are 21 different charities that lost out on a day of fundraising as a result of the cancelations. We can’t wait to bring it back bigger than ever this year,” said Chris Ray, Managing Partner.

The event takes place at the Center of the Universe Brewing in Ashland, 11293 Air Park Road, on May 14 and 15.

Admission is free and the event is dog and family-friendly. Visit Summer Moon Music Festival online for more details.