Betty White dies just weeks before her 100th Birthday

(WRIC) — Betty White died in her home this morning, according to a report from TMZ. She was 99 years old.

TMZ said that law enforcement sources gave them the information about the actress’ death.

White was about to turn 100 on Jan. 17, and had just tweeted on Dec. 28, that People magazine would be publishing a special edition about it.

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

White is most known for her role as Rose Nylund from the hit TV show “Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992.

In addition to her live-action roles, she also voice acted for a variety of animated films such as Grammy Norma in the 2012 movie “The Lorax,” Bitey White in “Toy Story 4” and “Forky Asks a Question” and even an episode of the popular show “Spongebob SquarePants.”

