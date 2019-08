FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, director Ryan Coogler attends a special screening of “Black Panther” in New York. Coogler will write and direct the sequel to “Black Panther.” Neither a start date nor a release date has yet been announced. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Writer and director Ryan Coogler says that “Black Panther 2” will hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Coogler made an appearance Saturday at the Walt Disney Co.’s D23 fan convention in Anaheim.

Coogler said he wasn’t ready to reveal a title or a plot yet for the highly anticipated sequel to “Black Panther,” which became a cultural phenomenon and grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.