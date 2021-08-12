Bonnaroo to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one America’s most popular festivals which brings tens of thousands of music fans to Tennessee each year, has announced patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend next month.

The festival, which will take place from Sept. 2-5 in Manchester, made the announcement on Tuesday. Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry or a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 3 days of first entering Centeroo, the heart of the festival where performances take place. Centeroo will open at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2.

The festival requests that all unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times during the festival. Organizers note that the last day to receive a second shot of a 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is Thursday, August 19.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 before the festival or are in the 14-day isolation window when the festival starts will be eligible for a refund. Send a copy of the positive test result, your order number, and specific ticket details to order-support@frontgatetickets.com. Refunds must be requested by Sunday, Sept 5 at 12 P.M. CT.

Patrons who test positive during the festival will be given a second test for confirmation. Medical staff will notify the individual of their test status, remove their festival wristband, and provide them a pre-printed card with instructions on how to request a refund for their ticket. Patrons who test positive are not allowed to remain on-site and will be asked to collect their belongings and exit the site immediately.

It’s been over two years since more than 80,000 attendees last attended the festival in 2019. The 2020 edition was initially pushed from June to September amid the coronavirus pandemic and later canceled outright.

R&B artist Lizzo is set to become the first female artist to headline Bonnaroo in its 18-year history. Foo Fighters, led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, will perform for the first time in the band’s history. Tyler The Creator, winner of the 2020 Grammy’s Best Rap Album award, will headline the final day of the festival. Other headliners include Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, and Rufus Du Sol.

The lineup features many of the same artists announced for Bonnaroo 2020.

Live performances recently returned to the site of the festival with the ‘Concerts on the Farm’ series during the summer with the Avett Brothers, Jon Pardi, and Billy Strings all performing at the 650-acre event space.