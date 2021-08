RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The “Take Me Out to the Brawl Game” boxing event set for later this month at The Diamond has been canceled.

A spokesperson for the Richmond Flying Squirrels confirms to 8News the event set for Aug. 26 will not happen.

8News is still waiting to learn more about why the event was canceled and what will happen for people who have already bought tickets.

The event was supposed to feature world-class boxing, as well as a hip-hop show.