RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Boz Scaggs has announced that he will be coming to the Dominion Energy Center on May 30, 2023.

The concert is part of his upcoming Summer ’23 tour. Tickets to see the Grammy-winning rockstar will be on sale starting Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at dominionenergycenter.com.

Scaggs was born in Canton, Ohio in 1944 and grew up in Oklahoma and Texas. He became passionate about blues, R&B and rock music. He traveled around the world playing music, before settling in Stockholm where he recorded his well-known album, Boz.

He returned to America in 1967 to perform with the Steve Miller Band before eventually launching a solo career. He released several influential 70s albums, with one of the most well-known being his 1976 release, Silk Degrees.

Dominion Energy Center is urging buyers to purchase tickets from authorized sources only. They can be bought directly from the website, by phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 6 N. Laurel Street. More information about ticket purchases can be found at dominionenergycenter.com/tickets-events/etix.