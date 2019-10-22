Brad Meltzer’s next book is ‘The Lincoln Conspiracy’

NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling thriller writer Brad Meltzer has moved on to the next real-life conspiracy.

The author of “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington” has written “The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s Sixteenth President.” Flatiron Books announced Tuesday that “The Lincoln Conspiracy” comes out May 5, 2020.

Meltzer said in a statement that the book tells of a secret society that attempted to kill Lincoln soon after his election. He calls it “a story few people know,” one that reflects a country “deeply divided about race and social issues,” as it is today.